The Equality Act (HR 5) is currently making its way through Congress with bipartisan support.
The act appears a reasonable and long overdue way to extend to laws that already protect race, sex and religion prohibitions against discrimination based on sexual orientation.
But read the fine print and look at the implications. Under the cloak of equality, this act carries inequality that is dangerous to parental rights and faith-based institutions. Under this legislation, parents who don’t allow their minor children to undergo transgender procedures could be charged with child abuse and have their parental rights terminated. Under this legislation, a church, faith-based school or institution could be required to hire individuals who do not adhere to or support the principles of the institution. One politician, referencing this act, suggested that churches that hold to traditional views of marriage could lose their tax-exempt status. Further, the bill would overturn the longstanding prohibition (Hyde Amendment) on funding abortions with taxpayer money.
In contrast to the Equality Act, another bill is being proposed. Under the leadership of Rep. Chris Steward, R-Utah, members from both parties are introducing the Fairness for All Act. This is a balanced act that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation but also protects parental rights and the right of religious organizations to employ those who adhere to their beliefs and standards.
Do you want the government telling you how to raise your kids? Do you want the government telling your church or faith-based school who it can hire? If not, please write your representatives in opposition to the Equality Act and in support of the Fairness for All Act.
Bruce McClay
Battle Ground
