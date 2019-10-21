I was deeply disappointed and disturbed when I watched a video published by Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, on Oct. 17 in which she made a statement that the impeachment inquiry is not a “transparent” process.
This statement is misleading and deceptive.
Herrera Beutler is aware of the process and is simply following the Republican strategy of going after the process rather than focusing on the content of abuses of power by this administration and the destruction of our democracy.
The truth is that all Republican members of those committees who are investigating are allowed to attend any and all hearings and depositions as well as ask any questions they would like. In addition, all members of Congress will receive transcripts prior to a vote for impeachment. Chairman Schiff sent a letter recently to all members of Congress explaining this as well as informing them that they are trying to avoid witnesses coordinating testimonies.
It is clear to me that Herrera Beutler is towing the party line to distract from the real issue at hand which is the abuses of power by this administration and the destruction of our democracy.
Our country needs to stand up against abuses of power and we deserve a representative in Congress who will protect our democracy.
I encourage everyone to vote for Carolyn Long who knows what it means to stand up for our Constitution and speak the truth.
