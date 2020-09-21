After months of quarantines and social distancing, getting outside into nature has never felt so important. It's important to take advantage of the opportunity and enjoy the great outdoors while we can.
That is why I am so pleased our Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler joined her colleagues in passing the Great American Outdoors Act, which addresses the billion dollar maintenance backlog on federal lands.
This historic legislation is a huge win for our public lands, outdoor recreation and economy. With the Gifford Pinchot Forest in our backyard, this will be a much needed investment.
Being that Herrera Beutler grew up here, I am sure she knows how precious our natural resources are in Southwest Washington. Thank you congresswoman for your support of our public lands.
