For the first time in many years, wild winter steelhead are finally passing over Willamette Falls. We can now hope to see the same success on the Columbia River thanks to Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler’s bill that was signed into law by the president.
Her bill allows for the lethal removal of the worst-offending sea lions on the Columbia.
Prior to her bill, wildlife managers were limited in the area they could kill sea lions, and severely limited in the numbers they could remove.
These predators have exploded in population and have been decimating salmon and steelhead runs towards extinction. Thank you, Jaime, for giving us hope that we can pass fishing on to our kids and grandkids.
