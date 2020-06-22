As documented in many news sources, the Secretary of the Treasury has refused to disclose where $511 billion (half a trillion!) of taxpayer-funded loans went to. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Butler, it is not a conflict of interest to ask for accountability from the Treasury Department, supporting good governance and fulfilling the role of the House of Representatives controlling federal spending.
Less we presume there is something to hide, let your constituents know the truth. We are told that the information is “proprietary.” You released the money as a contract between the people of the U.S. and the unknown businesses in question.
Proprietary means that this information is already owned by us and the treasury is preventing the information from being released to us the lender. The action is absurd, callous and arrogant. As our representative, please correct this outrage.
