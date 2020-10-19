Our Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler has worked across the aisle to cut the cost of prescription drugs.
Meanwhile, Carolyn Long has run around promising to do like Jaime. However, it’s unclear how Long's going to accomplish this when she appears to be bought and sold by big pharma. It’s been recently reported that her family has hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement from big pharmaceutical companies.
If you think she’s going to go toe-to-toe with the big pharmaceutical companies who are paying for her cushy retirement, think again. Don’t let Carolyn Long pull the wool over your eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.