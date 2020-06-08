Riots continue across our nation.
Five Americans, all black, have been killed by “protesters” so far, with many other innocent people seriously injured by rioting thugs.
“News media” try to minimize what the riots are doing to communities, encouraging the destruction and lawlessness by those seeking “social justice.”
Seattle officials are meeting with “protest organizers” in order to accommodate their needs, while hostile crowds seem to have entirely forgotten the chanted gospel of “social distancing.”
This, while church gatherings and fishermen's activities are closely monitored by the government, and law-abiding citizens remain locked down.
Gov. Jay Inslee and other Democratic leaders across America, including in Minneapolis, are trying to skate past the fact that after 50 years of corruption and broken promises to end police brutality, improve inner city schools and create equality for black people, it was a Democrat city that fostered the conditions where a black man died in police custody, apparently killed by an officer whom officials knew had 18 prior complaints lodged against him for violence and menacing behavior toward citizens.
Inslee and health officials continue to further pandemic panic over the fading COVID-19 threat, insisting on freedom-stealing, business-killing policies and ordering free Americans to wear masks in limited church gatherings (Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, have admitted that masks are useless, but state government and preening virus virtue-signalers are convinced you should wear them).
Meanwhile let's not forget that at least 1,100 criminals, some known drug pushers and home invaders, have been released from jails into our communities, somehow justified as a COVID-19 protection measure.
Eclipsed by riots and virus hyperventilation, the testimony of Rod Rosenstein before the Senate went widely unnoticed.
The former deputy attorney general of the United States testified that he would not have signed off on four secret court Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to spy on U.S. citizens had he known that the assertions and sworn certifications of the FBI were false and contained tainted political research paid for by Hillary Clinton.
He also admitted that FBI accusations against General Flynn were unfounded, unsupportable, and that their use to touch off the ill-fated Mueller “Russia Probe” and targeted witch hunt against President Donald Trump was unfounded.
Governors are cracking down on law-abiding citizens, arresting business owners while allowing thugs to run rampant, rioting freely in our states and cities.
Government and health officials stubbornly enforce meaningless virus measures.
It’s proof that our top federal law enforcement agencies run amok, lie and spy on a presidential campaign and on our President, all while harassing innocent citizens.
The media is lying repeatedly on all these topics.
A popular, catchy phrase heard often on TV is, “What's in your wallet?”
I think a much more pertinent question is, “Who are you trusting?”
