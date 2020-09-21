Regarding the two individuals, protesters, terrorists, patriots or whatever they are that were killed, one in Portland and the other in the Olympia area in the last couple of weeks, who are they? What is their background? Are they criminals, professional agitators, paid mercenaries?
The local news media seems to repeat the mindless drivel that comes from the major media sources but we get no details.
It doesn’t make sense that these people are just average citizens who can attend these “demonstrations” night after night.
One news article stated that Reinoehl was a regular at the demonstrations in Portland.
In an article about Danielson it is stated that he had a loaded Glock pistol in his belt with three loaded magazines.
Who are these people?
How can you attend rallies night after night, travel around the state, appear to be a paramilitary operative, but hold down jobs, cover their living expenses, and appear to be ordinary citizens? Where do they get the money and resources to do this? I hope our professional journalists will start providing facts, not just superficial police report information. We personally support Black Lives Matter but we also believe that it has provided an opportunity for deceitful instigators. We need our fourth estate to work now more than ever.
