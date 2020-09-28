Our beautiful coastline is so vital to us in Southwest Washington.
This past Congress, Jaime Herrera Beutler voted to remove offshore-drilling across Washington coastlines. Drilling here would threaten our economy for fishing and recreation.
She also worked in a bipartisan matter to pass the Ocean Acidification Innovation Act which helps research and monitor acidification and its impact on our waters. I am glad we have a representative who continues to make sure our coastline remains clean for all to enjoy.
Vote for Jaime Herrera Beutler because she has a strong track record and consistently fights for us.
