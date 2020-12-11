Douglas Charles Wallachy : 1956-2020

Douglas Charles Wallachy was born in Portland, Ore., Dec. 11, 1956. He passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Ridgefield, Wash. He was 63 years old.
Doug retired in December of 2018 from Cherry City Electric, where he spent a rewarding career as an electrician. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and craftsman. Doug was a glutton for a good project; from building his house and restoring cars to helping others with any at-home projects. He surrounded himself with family and friends, and continuously made positive contributions to those around him. He was extremely generous with his time and skills and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Doug brightened the lives of everyone he interacted with, and his humor, kindness, and memory will live on in the lives of those he touched.
He is survived by his wife, Debby Wallachy; son, Brett Wallachy; stepdaughter, Alexandra Hoff; three grandchildren, Aubriana, Emery, and Jacob Wallachy; and siblings, Bruce Wallachy, Sandy Anderson, Cheryl Carrier, and Karen Ashmore.
Commented