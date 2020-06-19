Kevin Curtis Taylor: 1997-2020

Kevin Curtis Taylor was born Feb. 23, 1997, and took his last ride June 12, 2020.
As a child, Kevin was a big helper when his sister and brother were born. He was an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction, disappointed to have zero competition in elementary reading programs. He loved to work on projects with his family and was the best trim painter in the house. In high school, he participated in wrestling and football, but his favorites were guitar and metal fabrication. For the majority of the last five years, Kevin worked as a plumber’s apprentice for many companies in Clark County.
He was a dreamer and a minimalist. Kevin always had a plan to solve everything including housing the homeless and feeding the hungry. He loved working on Chevy trucks and most recently resided in a 1964 V30 RV with his dog Kane, who has been adopted by his brother. He struggled with undiagnosed depression, never meeting the high standards he set for himself.
At 13, Kevin chose to be baptized, coming out of the water as Jesus did in Mark 1:10. We are confident that he is held in Jesus arms with his grandmothers, Laura Ensunsa and Ethel Ritola.
His middle school poem describes him perfectly: Just because I’m adrenaline junkie Doesn’t mean I don’t have a limit Doesn’t mean I’m not afraid of some things (edit: like spiders) Doesn’t mean I’m stupid Just because I’m adrenaline junkie I’m not unable to be successful Doesn’t mean I’m not willing to go the extra mile Doesn’t mean I will let other people get left behind Just because I’m adrenaline junkie Doesn’t mean I don’t care about anything else Doesn’t mean that I let it run my life Doesn’t mean you can hate me for it. Just because I’m adrenaline junkie You should listen to my story behind it.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Mark and Amanda Taylor; siblings, Mark and Karin (Andrew) Cox; maternal grandparents, Mike and Jill Reddig of Kalispell, Mont.; great-grandparents, Yvonne and Byron Koskineimi and Walt and Louise Reddig of Battle Ground, Wash.; and paternal great-grandfather, James Felix of Warren, Ore.; as well as aunts, uncles and many many cousins and extended family.
His family held an "Open Yard" service Thursday, June 18, 2020, due to the current Covid conditions. No additional services will be held.
