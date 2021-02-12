David "Dave" Edmund Kenny, 82, of Vancouver, Wash., passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Feb. 1, 2021, due to complications from a fall. He was the fourth of five children, born April 16, 1938, in Vancouver, Wash., to George and Alice Kenny. David lived his entire life in the area while working, raising a family, and serving his community in several organizations.
David graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1957, and soon began his career at First Independent Bank while attending Clark College. He retired after serving his employer and the community for 43 years. David was quoted as saying, "The thing I really enjoyed about the development of my banking career was being able to deal with people from a position of honesty, and the ability to get to know my customers”. For several years after retiring, David worked as a driver at Getaway Charters and as a school bus driver at KWRL Transportation. David espoused honesty and integrity into everything he did.
In 1959, David married his high school sweetheart, Patricia "Pat" Granatir. They were married for 57 years until Patricia’s passing in 2016. They had four children, Andy, Steve, Kay, and Jeff. His children remember him as kind, gentle, loving, patient, and a driven father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
David’s commitment to serving his community began in his early 20's. The Knights of Columbus, CYO, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, Vancouver and Woodland Rotary, Parks and Recreation, Clark County Kidney Patients, Kiwanis Club, Lunch Buddy Program, Luepke Center Senior Lunch Program, Miss Washington Pageant and Vancouver Jaycees where he helped start the now-famous Vancouver Fireworks Celebration, were just a few of the organizations he was involved with. David loved helping the community grow and thrive.
David enjoyed many activities with his family, including camping, traveling, spending time with his children, grandkids, attending their events, umpiring for over 30 years, spending time at Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway and hosting foreign exchange students from Chile, Hungary and Poland. In 1995, he was inducted into the American Softball Association Umpires Hall of Fame. He also officiated and coached all levels of youth and adult sports, including soccer, volleyball, softball and baseball. After traveling around the world with the 101 Foundation in 1996, David and Pat enjoyed making Mission Bead Rosaries, which have been delivered all over the world. David cherished the time with his family and friends and the traveling he as able to do with Pat over the years.
In 2017, David was once again blessed with love and a happy marriage when he married Nicki Newman. David and Nicki enjoyed spending time together, taking care of each other, traveling, attending church together, family events, and enjoyed many trips to Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway.
David is survived by his wife, Nicki Kenny; children, Steve (Jeanie) Kenny, and Kay Hymas, all of Vancouver, Wash.; step-son, David Moore; five grandchildren, Teresa Vance (Luke), Santana McCrea, Brian Kenny, Phillip (Christine) Hymas, and Matthew Hymas; seven great-grandchildren, Elias, Michael, Justice, Jalen, Teija, Griffey, and Grant; siblings, Hazel Hall and Bill (Pat) Kenny.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia "Pat" Kenny in 2016; oldest son, Andrew "Andy" Kenny in 2018; and youngest son, Jeffrey (Jeff) Kenny in 1987; parents, George and Alice Kenny; and siblings, Mary Ellen Brusseau and Margaret Bentz.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was a private funeral service Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, with a burial immediately following at Park Hill Cemetery. The service was performed with virtual access at Live Stream connection and is available for viewing at the parish website: stjoevan.org
