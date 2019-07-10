Robert “Bob” Dickhoff, 75, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away July 1, 2019, in Centralia, Wash., surrounded by his family. He was born in Great Falls, Mont., to Rudolph and Adelia Dickhoff.
Bob attended school in Fairfield, Mont. He married the love of his life, Shirley Asmus, Feb. 25, 1966, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He worked and retired as a lineman and safety manager in both the states of Montana and Washington. Bob loved his family and enjoyed supporting their involvement in sports, music and theatre. He also enjoyed singing in his church choir, as well as spending time outside working in his yard and feeding the neighborhood bird population.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Adelia Dickhoff; and brothers, Donald (Joyce) Dickhoff and David Dickhoff.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley Dickhoff; children, Todd (Shauna) Cramer, Betsy Devitt, Michelle (Scott) O’Hara and Chad (Pattey) Hoff; siblings, Esther Lantz, Marlene (John) Sutton, Arthur (Sharon) Dickhoff and Richard (Marilyn) Dickhoff; sister-in-law, Ingeborg Dickhoff; numerous nieces and nephews; twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Napavine Assembly of God Church with Reverend William Hassler officiating.
