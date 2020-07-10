Edith Olson: 1927-2020

Edith and her twin, Ethel were born to Ida and Hiram Mizener in Cleveland, N.D. She married John Olson in 1947, and had four children. They moved to Washington in 1952, where they raised chickens on their farm in Hockinson. Edith enjoyed camping at the coast, clamming, fishing and traveling to visit her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John (1993); sons, Clyde (2007) and Boyd (2001).
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Winston and Roberta Huennekens; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many BELOVED nieces and nephews.
