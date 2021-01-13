Gregory Goodrich

Gregory Chet Goodrich, to his family and friends, was born on Sept. 24, 1969, in Longview, Wash., to Cliff and Kay Goodrich, and passed Dec. 20, 2020, at Peace Health in Vancouver, Wash., after visiting with close family.
He was very loved and will be missed dearly. He was a member of the Community of Christ in Ridgefield, Wash., and had a great love of fishing, kayaking, and cooking, especially at Duck Tails restaurant; all of which he did a lot of in the Northwest. He was educated through high school, and chef school.
His survivors are his mother, Kay Goodrich; sisters, Sheryl Stone (Ray) and Pennie Stenlund (Doug); his brother, Matthew Goodrich (Erin); and father, Clifford. His older brother, Michael, passed before him.
At this point in time, the family has decided to do a graveside service at a later date through Evergreen Memorial. Any donations can be made at a charity of your choice.
