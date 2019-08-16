Karen Lee Anderson, 70, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash., surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 4, 1948, in Centralia, Wash., the daughter of Ira Alvin White and Alice Laverne White (Wilson).
Karen attended Centralia High School and was in the class of 1967. She was a longtime resident of Centralia and Chehalis. Karen married Gene R. Anderson in 1966, and together they had two children, Tamara Gould, RN, of Enid, Okla., and Trent Anderson of Abilene, Texas. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Brittney McCright, Angela Evans, Colton Gould, Derek Gould, Trinity Hart and Gavin Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Briley Williams, Teagan McCright and Dylan Anderson.
She was preceded in death by father and mother. Karen was a loving mother and friend to many and she will be greatly missed!A celebration has happened in Heaven, as she was reunited with Jesus and her heavenly family. Please join us in a celebration of life potluck at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Chehalis Eagles. Bring a potluck dish.
Commented