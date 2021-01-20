God came to Jerome “Jerry” Tarsi and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse, play accordion for the choir of angels.
As the son of a son of a miner, Jerry worked in the iron ore mines surrounding Iron River, Mich., as a teenager, before spending four of his most memorable years serving overseas in the United States Air Force as a Senior Airman. He was a proud Yooper from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, shared countless stories about hunting and the Green Bay Packers, cherished his Italian heritage, and adored his family.
Jerry was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 42 years. After mass, he visited with friends, while enjoying coffee and donuts. When he wasn’t playing cards or doing crossword puzzles, he would often be found playing bocce with his paisanos at the Sons of Italy.
While attending a church dance in San Francisco, Jerry’s bright blue eyes captured the attention of a stewardess, leading to a happy marriage of almost 58 years.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Dolores; children, Dara (Rob), Kim (Bill), Vince (Janet), and Marc (Annette); brother, Bobby (Barbara); and 12 grandchildren, whom he cherished.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mabel; and sister, Carole. Jerry will be forever loved and dearly missed.
