Helen "Gay" (Ramsey) Rochel, 77, passed peacefully November 17, 2020, at Peace Health Hospital in Vancouver, Wash., from Covid-19 Pneumonia.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim; two sons, Michael and Patrick and wives Rhonda and Erick; grandsons, Michael and Trystin; four sisters; two brothers; and 21 nieces and nephews.
Gay was a Realtor for 27 years, a member of soroptimist, enjoyed her friends, camping, bowling, and bunco.
Due to Covid restriction there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be planned when it is safe.
