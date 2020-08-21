Grant Halme: 2003-2020

Our precious son, brother, grandson, and uncle went to heaven on August 10th, 2020 at the age of 16. He was born on September 4, 2003 in Vancouver, WA., to John and Jana Halme.
Grant was a striving member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. He was firm and sincere in his faith.
Grant was fiercely independent and had many plans for his future. Grant had a dry, witty sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents; John and Jana of La Center, WA; brothers, Michael (Haley) Halme with Mia of Battle Ground, WA., Jarrett (Yasmine) Halme of Brush Prairie, WA., and Jake Halme of La Center, WA.; sisters, Heather (John) Tapani with Oliver, Emery, and Jaren of Battle Ground, WA., and Jessica Halme of Tri-cities, WA.; grandparents: David and Genevieve Halme of Battle Ground, WA., Kathleen Homola of Woodland, WA., and great grandmother Clara Halme of Yacolt, WA.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa Gordon Homola, great grandfather Glenn Halme, and great grandparents Earnest and Ellen Kangas.
Services were held on Sunday August 16th, 2020 at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland. Burial took place the same day at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie, WA.
