Arlene Alta Lantau Huber peacefully passed away in her sleep, July 1, 2019. She was a kind, gentle hearted and beautiful woman, who truly cared for the people in her life. Arlene’s circle of love touched many of our hearts and she will always be held precious and dear to us. She was born Sept. 1, 1926, in Taylor Ridge, Ill., to Albert & Alta (Hoon) Huber.
Arlene was born a very tiny baby. At that time, a premie was called a runt. This nickname stayed with her growing up on the family farm. Arlene had two brothers, Lawrence and Donald, both now deceased. She also had two younger sisters, Joanne Merle and Marian McKchnie.
Arlene was married to Arthur Lantau, Jan. 3, 1945, in Corpus Christi, Texas. They were transferred to Alameda Naval Air Station in Calif., and moved to Mayfield, Wash., after her husband was discharged from the United States Navy. She married again later in life.
Arlene was a real estate developer and was primary developer of Lake Mayfield Village Resort, which was developed on the farm property that belonged to her father. Arlene loved nature, which she called God's handiwork. She enjoyed hiking, skiing and mountain climbing. Arlene climbed Mt. Rainier, Mt. Adams and Mt. St. Helens and was a former member of the Mountaineers Climbing Club. She loved feeding birds, chipmunks, squirrels and anything that came to her door. Arlene was a warm and generous neighbor sharing what she had with those who needed help. She was loved by her family and will be missed dearly.
She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her love of God and her relationship with him was very important to her. She enjoyed sharing it with others.
Arlene is survived by her ex-husband, Arthur Lantau; sons, Charles (Victoria) Lantau, David A Lantau and Michael (Cynthia) Lantau; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., July 13, 2019, with a viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Newell Hoerling's Mortuary, 205 W. Pine St., Centralia, WA 98531, followed with burial at Klickitat Cemetery, 367 Mossyrock Rd. W, Mossyrock, WA 98564. There will be a family get-together in Arlene's memory at the Salkum Fire Hall, 2495 US Highway 12, Salkum, WA 98582, after internment.
