William "Bill" Canfield, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, from a sudden heart attack.
He had been long retired, but in his job as head custodian at Amboy Middle School, as well as in his personal life, he spent his time helping others, offering support to those who needed it. He was hardworking, kind, loving, and generous. And very goofy. We will miss him with all our hearts!
He was laid to rest at Memory Memorial Park next to his wife, Linda
