Our dear loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather was surrounded by his family when he peacefully passed away at home on September 16, 2020 at the age of 80 in Woodland, WA.
Born on November 22, 1939 in Spalding, Neb., and was raised by his grandparents from the age of 2.
He enjoyed being a lifelong farmer. Jerry felt so fortunate and thankful for his family and Christianity. He was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Married Roberta (Kysar) on May 19, 1962 and they were married for 58 years.
Survived by his wife Roberta of Woodland, WA; his children Jeff Peterson of Woodland, WA, Marty (Denise) Peterson of Ridgefield, WA, Matt (Judy) Peterson of Woodland, WA, Jami (Randy) Hendrickson of Woodland, WA, and Rena (Kent) Bellika of Woodland, WA. Along with his dear sister Darlene Townsend of Grand Prairie, TX. He had 24 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren that each held a special place in his heart.
Funeral services were held on September 20, 2020 at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland, WA and his final resting place is at Frank Abel Cemetery in Woodland, WA
Donation can be made to the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church Building Fund at PO Box 1500 Woodland, WA 98674 or to the Ray Hickey Hospice House.
