Viola Marie Stenlund: 1924-2020

Viola Marie Stenlund died Aug. 16, 2020. She was born June 8,1924, in Lacenter, Wash., to parents David and Fiina Pavola.
Viola attended school in Lacenter,Wash., and graduated in 1942. She and her husband, Karl (Les) lived in Longview, Wash., for 27 years before moving to Woodland, Wash., in 1981 .
Viola was preceded in death by her parents, David and Fiina Pavola; husband, Karl Stenlund; and three brothers, Reino Nyback, Bill Nyback and Don Pavola.
She is survived by her sons, Doug (Pennie) Stenlund of Woodland and Jim Stenlund of Vancouver; daughter, Peggy (John) Davey of Kelso, Wash.; four grandchildren; four great-grad children; and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver for the wonderful care they gave our mom.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no service.
