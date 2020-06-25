We are mourning the loss of Denny Waldal, who passed away from Goldendale, Wash., to be with our Heavenly Father June 19, 2020. My beloved husband was born July 20,1946, and married me, Judy, July 7,1969, 51 years ago.
We built a wonderful life together and have two children, Gary and Denise. Our grandchildren are Miranda, Zach and Landon.
Denny came from a large family, fourth of 11 children. He was a true Renaissance man, some of his jobs over the years were welder, mechanic, car restorer, owner of a Shelby GT 500 and in the Shelby book, heavy equipment operator, master scuba diver, E7 in the United States Army, head chef in the Reserves, general contractor in all aspects and owner/chef of Foggy's in Battle Ground, Wash., where he lived for 65 years. Denny traveled to over 11 countries and loved going on cruises. He will be missed.
