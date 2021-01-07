James N. Link

James "Bud" Link passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 94. He was a resident of Creekside Place Assisted Living in Battle Ground, Wash., where he received wonderful care for the last two years. Bud was born in 1926, in St. Louis, Mo. He served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946, as a Pharmacist Mate Third Class in Pearl Harbor. Bud married Jane Regar of Pasadena in 1947. They built their home in Altadena, Calif., and raised five children, Nick, Wendy, Chris, Becky, and Andrea. They spent their retirement years in Eugene, Ore. Bud was a wonderful father and devoted husband to Jane for nearly 67 years. He supported his family as a surgical supply salesman. He enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, gardening, bird watching, and short trips. His hobby was matting and framing Jane's watercolor paintings. Bud is survived by his brother, Francis; four children; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved by all his family who hope to see him again in God’s kingdom. A memorial mass may be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Altadena, Calif., next summer.
