Martha Ford: 1940-2020

Martha Ford was born Feb. 22, 1940 in Camas Wash., to Floyd and Helen Israel. She was number five out of seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and a brother.
The family lived in the Clark County area for most of the time. She met and married Ken Ford in 1965. They moved to Lewiston, Idaho and moved back sometime in 1967. They bought the family home in Brush Prairie, Wash., where they raised animals and grew incredible gardens. In later years, Martha enjoyed travels to the beach and to Minnesota by train.
Martha is survived by two brothers and a sister; step children and many nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.
Commented