Lucy (Rietdyk) Hegge, 67, of Ridgefield, Wash., passed away March 4, 2021, after a hard fought battle with lymphoma. Lucy was born Feb. 10, 1954, in Vancouver, Wash., to Elisabeth and Segert Rietdyk. She graduated in 1972 from Ridgefield High School, then went on to Clark College. She married her high school sweetheart, Don Hegge in 1974, and they were able to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary with family and friends just a few days earlier. Lucy worked at Halton Tractor after college and later ran the family business, Rietdyk’s Milling Company.
She is survived by her husband, Don; sons, Scott (Lori Barton), and Keith Hegge; and grandchildren, Kaden, Nehemiah, (their mother, Liz Carlston), Willow and Luna Lucille (upcoming granddaughter); her mother, Elisabeth Rietdyk; brother, Robert (Paula); and sister in-law, Joni Rietdyk; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Lucy was preceded in death by her father, Segert Rietdyk; son, Justin Hegge; and brother, Leonard Rietdyk.
Described as a “community icon” and natural-born leader, she championed countless fundraisers for the community and volunteered for many organizations that she was passionate about. She was very generous with both her time and talents and was always mentoring employees, family and friends. One of her biggest passions was 4-H. A life-long 4-H member, she was the 1974 Clark County Dairy Princess and culminated her love of 4-H by volunteering as the Clark County Fair 4-H Dairy Barn Superintendent.
The world will sorely miss our Lucy. She had a style all her own; unassuming yet so accomplished. She loved life, always had 10 irons in the fire and when she set her mind to something she accomplished it. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Lucy left us way too soon, and we are at a loss of words to express how big of a hole her absence has created. All who loved her say they are blessed with so many wonderful memories and stories to fill the void.
There will be a private memorial service for Lucy at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021, that will be live streamed. The service can be found on YouTube by searching "Celebrating the Life of Lucy (Rietdyk) Hegge." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucy Hegge memorial fund. This fund will be partnered with her brother, Leonard’s memorial fund, which was near and dear to Lucy’s heart. This fund supports local youth and their commitment to farming and agriculture. Donations may be made at any Columbia Credit Union.
