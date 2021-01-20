Darrell Keith “Punk” Squires, 87, of Battle Ground, Wash., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at home with his family by his side. Punk was born in Crosby, N.D., March 23, 1933, to Ronald and Evelyn (Ness) Squires.
Punk attended Vancouver High School, class of 1951. Punk started his muffler shop in 1953, at the age of 19 in Vancouver, Wash. Moving the shop to a few different locations in Clark County over the years. He helped several generations of Happy customers who were always greeted with a friendly smile. He was loved by ALL! In his younger days, Punk pitched for a few local Men’s traveling (softball) teams and he was well known for his fast pitching excellence. Punk enjoyed being with family and friends, camping, riding in the dunes, he was lifelong Seahawks fan, bowling, watching his kids and grandkids play sports, and he was quite the dancer.
Punk was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Evelyn (Ness) Squires; brother, Clealand Squires; wife, Roberta (Slawson) Squires; daughter, Cynthia (Squires) Fleming; step-sons, Mike Pierce and Rick Pierce, and Bill Hoffelner.
Punk is survived by his sweetheart, Patricia Harteloo; son, Ronald Squires (Beth) and Kasey Squires (Katrina); step-daughters, Terri Wyckoff and Vicki Gaines; step-son, Kevin Pierce; granddaughters, Kimmie, Lindy, Aubri, Jamie, Jackie, Cynthia and Sabrina; grandsons, Dustin, Nicholas, Garrett, Jared, Michael and Matthew.
Punk was loved by all who knew him and had a large extended family with members who cared for him deeply.
