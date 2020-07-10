Derral Dean Mosby of Ridgefield, Wash., was born Aug. 29, 1955, in Cottage Grove, Ore. He died July 1, 2020, in Ridgefield, Wash.
Derral lived his entire life a true representative of the Cowboy Code. Virtually born in the saddle on the Mosby Family Century Farm. He was a successful sheep and cattle rancher, all-around champion rodeo cowboy and well-respected cattleman.
The only thing he loved more than his much-beloved Registered Horned Hereford show cattle was his family. Derral is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Tomi Mosby; daughter, Staci De Jong (Jerry) of Lebanon, Ore., "Poppy" to grandchildren, Trevor and McKenzie Turner of Battle Ground, Wash., Taylor and Logan De Jong of Lebanon, Ore., and Dawsyn Mosby of Centralia, Wash.
He was preceded in death by sons, Derral K. and Chance; and daughter Lacy.
Friend and mentor to many Derral was truly a one of a kind, irreplaceable man taken from us suddenly and far too soon. A celebration of life will be held July 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., on the ranch, as he would have wanted.
