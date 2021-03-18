Klazina Dobbe

"On behalf of my family, I would personally like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, flowers, e-mails, text messages, and the many personal cards since my very best friend and wife, Klazina Dobbe, whom passed away Feb. 5, 2021. It has been truly overwhelming and heartwarming. Your support has meant so much to us and has helped us during the difficult loss of our beloved Klazina. A celebration of Klazina’s life will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at our farm, 1066 South Pekin Rd., Woodland, WA 98674, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thank you." ~ Benno Dobbe