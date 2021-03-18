"On behalf of my family, I would personally like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, flowers, e-mails, text messages, and the many personal cards since my very best friend and wife, Klazina Dobbe, whom passed away Feb. 5, 2021. It has been truly overwhelming and heartwarming. Your support has meant so much to us and has helped us during the difficult loss of our beloved Klazina. A celebration of Klazina’s life will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at our farm, 1066 South Pekin Rd., Woodland, WA 98674, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thank you." ~ Benno Dobbe
Celebration of life announcement for Klazina Dobbe
- The Reflector
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Hawks deliver first loss to Spuds in shortened season
- Herrera Beutler urges Biden Administration to prioritize COVID vaccine distribution for rural Southwest Washington
- Fort Vancouver chapter of Sons of The American Revolution helps take fifth grade students back in time
- Letter to the editor: Herrera Beutler should abandon the radicals of the Republican Party
- Reps. Herrera Beutler, Axne introduce kidney coverage legislation
- Clark County COVID-19: 36 new cases reported Wednesday
- Ridgefield first-grader starts food drive at Rosauers
- Letter to the editor: Stop the dirt dump
- Clark County COVID-19: four more deaths reported Thursday
- Woodland Care Center receives vaccinations, has limited visitation hours
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Clark County COVID-19: four more deaths reported Thursday
- Worker whistleblower law advances in Legislature
- Bill would end Native imagery for public schools, teams
- Clark County COVID-19: 36 new cases reported Wednesday
- Significant police reform on track in Legislature
- Proposed phone tax will pay for suicide prevention
- Clark County COVID-19: recent case rate decreases by 14 percent
- House approves ban on certain police use-of-force tactics
Commented