JoAnn (Majors) Aberle: 1934-2020

It is with great sadness the family of JoAnn (Majors) Aberle announce her passing June 26, 2020.
JoAnn, daughter of John and Winnifred Majors, of Kelso, Wash., was born on July 11, 1934. She attended Willamina High School, graduating in 1952. JoAnn joined the Untied States Air Force in 1953, where she met her husband of 45 years, John J. Aberle. They had four children and an adventurous life in the military. JoAnn and John retired to Yacolt, Wash., in 1978. She shortly secured an executive position at the Battleground Inn. As she would say, “Chief cook and bottle washer”. In 1997, Woodland, Wash., became their new home.
After John’s passing in 2000, JoAnn was blessed to find love a second time with John W. Schurman from 2003 until his passing in 2016.
JoAnn was preceded, in death, by her son, David Aberle.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa; sons, John and Michael; twin brother, Joe Allen; sister-in-law, Mary Sue; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and more friends than you can shake a stick at. She will be forever missed.
