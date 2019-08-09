Leonard H. “Robbie” Robison born to Wallace and Minnie Robison, Oct. 8, 1926, in Windsor, Colo., and passed away peacefully Aug. 7, 2019, in Tacoma, Wash. Leonard enlisted in the United States Navy and served in World War II. Upon his return, he met Shirley McKinley and they married July 26, 1947.
In addition to being survived by his wife of 72 years, he will be greatly missed by his son, Bruce (Cindy); daughters, Sue (Rick) Smith and Marla (Robert) Snow; grandchildren, Bryan, Angie, Mike, Andy, Cory, Max and Cady; and nine great-grandchilden. He is also survived by his sisters, Dorothy (Larry) Hayden and Marjorie Robison.
Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 6th Ave., Tacoma. Graveside services will be held at Salkum Cemetery at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Please sign guest book at www.tuellmckee.com.
Commented