Benjamin Cecil Felts: 1999-2020

Our dear son, brother, uncle, and grandson, left us unexpectedly Nov. 30, 2020.
Benjamin Cecil Felts was born May 12, 1999, to Alvin and Charlene Felts and grew up in Brush Prairie, Wash. He resided in Battle Ground, Wash., at the time of his death.
Benjamin was a residential electrician, employed by Prairie Electric since he was 16. Benjamin was a lifetime member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran faith. He had a smile for each of us, which we all remember.
Benjamin is survived by his parents, Alvin and Charlene Felts; four brothers, Dean (Karin), Trevor, Jacob (Anna), and William; three sisters, Stacy (Brandon) Tanninen, Shannon, and Sally; 14 nieces and nephews; grandfather, LaVerne Felts; aunts, uncles, and cousins; and numerous Christian friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Tekla Schlecht, and Arlene Felts, and his uncle, Cecil Schlecht.
Services were held at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Brush Prairie, Wash., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Burial took place at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie, Wash.
