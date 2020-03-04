The following is a press release from Cowlitz County issued Wednesday afternoon:
The Board of Cowlitz County Commissioners has declared an emergency related to the significant health threat caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
While Cowlitz County has no lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, other parts of the state have had more significant impacts. An emergency declaration is a tool that governments can use to increase their ability to respond to unforeseen events including natural, man-made and public health emergencies. The declaration declared today specifically identifies shortages of necessary resources.
Since January, the health department has been working with local partners such as EMS, hospitals, clinics, schools and social service agencies. Community members are encouraged to get their updates from trusted sources such as the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency
Management or the State Department of Health. The county will continue to keep the community up-to-date and informed.
What can you do? The public is urged to follow guidance coming from the CDC and from the Washington State Department of Health: "If you’re sick, stay home. Call your medical provider if you have trouble breathing or if your symptoms worsen. Otherwise, sick people should stay home."
A Washington call center can answer questions about the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), how it spreads and what to do if you have symptoms. Call 1-800-525-0127 and press #
More information on COVID-19 is also available from the Washington State Department of Health website https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
