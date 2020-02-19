A 60-year-old Vancouver man is expected to face a charge of vehicular assault after a single-vehicle crash that injured a passenger Tuesday on State Route 500.
According to the Washington State Patrol, drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, which occurred near 53rd Street at about 3:40 p.m.
Mark E. Brandt was behind the wheel of a 2005 Cadillac traveling west on State Route 500 near mile marker 12 when the vehicle left the roadway, collided with a pole and rolled, according to the state patrol.
Jason S. Mollett, 44, of Vancouver, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
The vehicle was totaled.
