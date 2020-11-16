A 14-year-old girl has died following a crash in central Clark County Saturday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Nov. 14, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Northeast 139th Street and Northeast 72nd Avenue. Emergency calls from the area reported a full-size pickup truck had struck a Honda Civic coupe at the intersection, with those in the Honda “significantly injured,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The coupe, driven by a 16-year-old male with a 14-year-old female passenger, was struck broadside by the pickup, the release stated. Both occupants were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, Timothy McCaughey, 37, of Battle Ground, reported no injuries and remained on-scene.
“Tragically, the 14 year-old female succumbed to her injuries and died at an area hospital,” the release stated.
Sheriff’s traffic unit deputies responded to the scene and learned the truck was headed north on Northeast 72nd Avenue, the release stated. The coupe had been heading west on Northeast 139th Street, pulling out into the path of the truck.
The release noted that traffic on Northeast 139th Street had stop signs, while there are no stop signs for traffic on Northeast 72nd Avenue. The speed limit on 72nd is 50 miles per hour.
The identities for the occupants of the coupe would not be released by the sheriff’s office due to their age, though the release noted that the driver of that vehicle had recently obtained his license.
The collision is currently under investigation, with detectives looking into a number of factors that would have caused this collision. Those who may have directly witnessed the collision are asked to contact sheriff’s detective Todd Young at Todd.Young@clark.wa.gov.
