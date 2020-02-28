The Clark College Board of Trustees has made its decision on a new permanent college president, selecting current Portland Community College Cascade Campus President Karin Edwards to lead the school.
The college announced Feb. 21 it had selected Edwards out of three finalists, citing “an impressive history of leadership” as one of the reasons for her selection. Edwards has served as president of PCC’s Cascade Campus since 2014, Clark College’s announcement stated, having previously served in leadership positions at community colleges in Connecticut and New York.
Clark College Trustee Paul Speer referred to Edwards as an “incredible leader” in the college’s announcement.
“Her ability to help close achievement gaps between student populations, her work in equity, her work in partnerships in workforce development, and her previous experience in a presidential role were certainly very influential in the board’s decision,” Speer said in the announcement. “When you look at her track record and at the information we gained during the course of this process, what you’ll find is an individual who is incredibly aligned with our stated values and the needs of our college over the coming decade.”
Edwards’ selection follows a process that began last summer following the retirement of former college president Bob Knight. From a pool of 65 applicants across the country, a selection advisory committee with college and community representation narrowed the list, with three finalists taking part in campus visits and interviews before choosing Edwards.
As of last week Edwards’ contract was still under negotiation, Clark College Spokesperson Kelly Love told The Reflector. Edwards would join the college this summer, the announcement stated, while Interim college president Sandra Fowler-Hill will remain in her current role until then.
Edwards said she was excited to take on the new role as Clark College president.
“I have a full heart today,” Edwards said, expressing gratitude to colleagues at PCC who she said had “a great deal to be proud of, developing programs and support services that help our students succeed.”
Of Edwards’ duties at PCC Cascade Campus, the announcement mentioned specifically her supervision of advanced manufacturing programs at the college’s Swan Island Trades Center, a 20,000-square-foot facility housing the college’s Apprenticeship and Trades department, as well as the college’s Maritime Welding Training Center at Swan Island which has a partnership with Vigor Industrial, a shipbuilder based in Portland.
The announcement mentioned Edwards’ community service experience. The new college president has served on boards for Portland Community Reinvestment Initiatives and the Oregon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs, and has been an active member of the Partners in Diversity Leadership Council and the Oregon Presidents Council of the Oregon Community College Association.
Edwards received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration from State University of New York at Albany, the announcement stated. She received her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.