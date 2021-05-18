The Port of Woodland Commission will celebrate two new industrial parks in the city at a ribbon-cutting event in June.
In May, Centennial Industrial Park will be completed, while construction on Rose Way Industrial Park, across the street from Centennial, will begin this summer and wrap up by the end of the year.
Rose Way will house six port buildings ranging from 15,000- to 25,000-square-feet. Two of those buildings will be constructed in 2022.
At a special meeting on May 11, the port commission decided to seek additional state CERB funding for two more buildings. The application will be submitted toward the end of May and the port will know whether it secured funding in July.
“The level of interest in Woodland is incredible. Bringing in family wage jobs and more industry here and these new companies at Centennial are exciting assets to the region,” stated port commission President Bob Wile. “To move dirt, attract new companies and meet our mission statement has been the primary focus of the port commission.”
The port will host a dual celebration for the ribbon-cutting for Centennial and Rose Way on June 4 at the port’s Guild-Klady Centennial Orchard, located next to the port administration building at 1608 Guild Road.
The event will be a socially distanced occasion to meet Governor Inslee’s mandate on events and will begin at 2 p.m. Virtual tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2QerCpd.
The opening of the contractor bid for Rose Way has been delayed for one week due to addendums. The Port Commission will award the contract at a May 18 meeting.
“We have had an amazing team working on these projects,” said commission Secretary Paul Cline in a news release. “We at the Port of Woodland are so thankful, grateful, and honored to have this much support locally, statewide and nationally.”
For more information, contact Jennifer Wray-Keene at jkeene@portofwoodland.com or at (360) 225-6555.
