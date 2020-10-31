Protesters were out by the hundreds Friday night following the death of 21-year-old Kevin Peterson on Thursday in Hazel Dell.
Below is The Reflector’s most recent story, a statement from Clark County Sheriff Chuck Adkins and an update from the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team.
•••
The 21-year-old Camas man fatally shot by police in Hazel Dell yesterday was reportedly armed and had fired at Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies first, Sheriff Chuck Atkins said Friday afternoon.
On Thursday, Oct. 30, Atkins gave a brief statement to the media about the shooting, in which Kevin Peterson, a Black man, died. He said that as he was not involved with the investigation, his own knowledge of the situation was limited, and he did not take questions about the shooting at that time.
Atkins said that shortly before 6 p.m. Clark/Vancouver Drug Task Force detectives were conducting a narcotics investigation in the 6800 block of Northeast Highway 99. Following a foot pursuit, the subject reportedly fired his weapon at pursuing sheriff’s deputies, with deputies returning fire and killing the subject.
Atkins said to his knowledge the subject’s weapon was observed at the scene.
The sheriff pointed to media reports of Peterson’s identity rather than an official ID from his office, adding that “(i)t is right and correct that the community would grieve along with (Peterson’s) family.”
Though not directly involved with the investigation, Atkins said it was his “commitment to participate as much as I can in ensuring that there is a complete, thorough independent determination of what happened.”
Atkins called for a “respectful and dignified observance of the loss of life in this matter,” warning against potential misinformation spreading while the investigation was ongoing.
Atkins said that further updates on the investigation, undertaken by the Southwest Washington Independent Investigation Team, would be provided by Battle Ground Police Chief Mike Fort.
Update from Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team:
The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team (SWIIRT) with assistance from the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team, and the Washington State Patrol is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred just before 6:00pm in the 6800 of NE Hwy 99 in unincorporated Clark County, Washington.
Summary of events:
Deputies and Officers from the Regional Drug Task Force office contacted a man suspected of selling illegal drugs in the parking lot of the Quality Inn motel. The man was alone in his vehicle when he was contacted by police. When contacted, the man fled on foot, with officers and deputies close behind. Soon after the foot chase began, the man produced a handgun, and the officers backed off.
A short time later, the subject encountered three Clark County Deputies who all discharged their pistols. During the crime scene investigation, a Glock model 23, 40 caliber pistol was found near the deceased by independent crime scene investigators. All involved Deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard while the investigation is underway. Family identified the deceased as 21 year-old Kevin Edward Peterson, Jr. of Vancouver. The Independent Investigation Team, has been in contact with the family. The independent investigation is ongoing.
Chief Mike Fort from the Battle Ground, Washington Police Department will serve as the PIO for this incident. Chief Fort can be reached at mike.fort@cityofbg.org.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact tips@cityofbg.org.
Statement from Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins:
Below is a copy of the statement made today by Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins at a Press Briefing, held at the Clark County Public Service Center. This briefing was also recorded and broadcasted by Clark/Vancouver Television Channel 23
"I have a statement, and a commitment, that I want to make to the community and to the family of a young man who lost his life last night.
I will start by telling you that there is a lot about this situation that I don’t know. Under I-940 and the state law requirements of an independent investigation, all of which I support - it is not my investigation and that means I am waiting along with you to learn about much of the details. Here is what I do know:
Just before 6PM on last night, detectives from the Clark/Vancouver Drug Task Force were conducting a narcotics investigation in the 6800 block of NE Hwy 99. A foot pursuit ensued where deputies from the Clark County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man with a firearm. The information I have is that upon entering the parking lot of a bank, the man reportedly fired his weapon at the deputies. The deputies returned fire and the subject was tragically killed. It is my understanding that the man’s firearm was observed at the scene.
The press is reporting that the family has identified the young man involved as Kevin E. Peterson, Jr. It’s important to relate that the loss of a young man’s life likely means there is a grieving father, mother and other family. It is right and correct that the community would grieve along with this family. While I have not spoken with the deputies involved in this matter, I am confident that they are upset at the unfortunate outcome of this encounter. I can say that our agency is grieving as is the Peterson family and the community. Washington State independent investigation protocols require the designation of a law enforcement liaison to Mr. Peterson’s family. It is my commitment to participate as much as I can in ensuring that there is a complete, thorough independent determination of what happened, how it happened and what can be learned from this incident. I believe that it is important that the family be kept updated as much as absolutely possible.
As the community grieves, I call for there to be a respectful and dignified observance of the loss of life in this matter. There is always the potential for misinformation, doubt and confusion – and there may be those who wish to sow seeds of doubt. I insist that we will ALL learn in time what was lawful and/or unlawful, what was proper and/or improper and what we as an agency and community can learn from this matter.
I am committed to the accountability and transparency expected of this community and by state law and stand prepared to do my part as Sheriff in seeing that done. That said, this matter was turned over to the Southwest Washington Independent Investigation Team last night and is being led by the Camas Police Department for this incident.
Battle Ground Police Chief Mike Fort will be putting out further news releases regarding details of the investigation. No further information is being released now, and I am not taking any questions at this time."
-Sheriff Chuck Atkins
