A Vancouver man faces a second-degree murder charge following a shooting in North County near Chelatchie that left one dead.
On Oct. 19, Cody Nutter, 32, appeared in Clark County Superior Court on allegations he had shot and killed Daniel Tveidt, 35. His bail was set at 500,000 and he is scheduled back in court on Oct. 30.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Nutter’s arrest, at about 7 p.m., Oct. 18, two witnesses to the alleged murder called 911 to report the crime. The witnesses said they and Tveidt had headed to a washout off of Healy Road near Chelatchie to drink beer and watch the sunset. Following the sunset, the trio got Tveidt’s vehicle driving back toward Chelatchie when they passed a turnout where there appeared to be someone who had parked a white pickup truck and was shooting guns.
Tveidt pulled his vehicle up to the truck, then 20 feet forward into the firing line of the shooter, according to the affidavit. The witnesses reported Tveidt jumped out of his car and began yelling and charging at the shooter, after which the witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing Tveidt fall to the ground.
The shooter told the witnesses to stay on the ground, according to the affidavit, with both taking cover behind Tveidt’s vehicle to avoid being shot. The truck drove away quickly, losing a large bag out of the bed of the truck.
The witnesses put Tveidt in the back of his car and drove to the Chelatchie Prairie Store to get phone service and call 911, the affidavit stated, which also noted the shooter did not call 911 to report he had been attacked or had shot someone.
A release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office stated that Tveidt died of his injuries prior to a life flight arriving for transport.
At the crime scene a sheriff’s detective found several beer cans and magazines for an “AR-15 style rifle,” the affidavit stated, alongside spent bullet casings, blood, and a duffel bag with “Nutter” written on it. The bag contained dog tags with Nutter’s name and Social Security Number.
Nutter’s residence was able to be determined, after which another detective headed to for an interview with the suspect, according to the affidavit. After serving a search warrant Nutter was transported to the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit office.
During an interview at the office, Nutter said he was an Army veteran and currently worked at corporate offices for a restaurant businesses — a truck similar to that described by witnesses in the crime, parked in front of Nutter’s residence at the time of the warrant service, was registered to the business, according to the affidavit.
During the interview Nutter declined to answer questions without a lawyer, according to the affidavit, asking detectives what they already knew. The search warrant served on Nutter’s residence turned up a “burn barrel” in his living room containing burned playing cards, plastic clips and bullet casings — “all similar to items found at the crime scene,” the affidavit stated. A tactical vest was also found in the apartment that was similar to one described by one of the witnesses to the shooting.
