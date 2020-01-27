Woodland Public Schools has extended the deadline for applications for an interim position on its board of directors.
Those looking to fill a vacancy on the board’s District 5 seat have until 4 p.m. Feb. 3 to have their applications into the district office, the district announced last week. The interim position is a replacement for the seat formerly occupied by board member Steven Madsen, who resigned in November, and the chosen applicant will serve until the 2021 November general election, according to the district announcement.
Applicants need to have U.S. citizenship and be registered to vote within the director district boundaries, the announcement stated, which comprises a large geographic area on the easternmost side of WPS. The announcement stated the western boundary line followed powerlines between Little Kalama Road and Fredrickson Road to the top of Davis Peak, then along Little Kalama River Road to the northern border of the school district.
Those interested in the position will need to complete a short application form and a letter of interest detailing relevant background experience, skills and values an applicant would bring to the board, the announcement stated.
Applications will be accepted at the Woodland Public Schools District Office, 800 2nd St., Woodland, the announcement stated. According to the application those seeking the seat will be interviewed by the full school board Feb. 5, with the appointee selected following the interviews in time to be sworn in for the Feb. 10 meeting.
“Serving on the school board offers the unique opportunity to help shape the futures of our community’s children by providing substantive direction to the future of our community’s schools,” Superintendent Michael Green stated in the announcement. “We encourage interested, qualified citizens to apply and be considered for this rewarding role.”
More information including the board member application packet, detailed maps of the boundaries of Director District 5, and other information about the school board are available on the district’s website at woodland
schools.org/school-board-super
intendent and from the district office at (360) 841-2700.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.