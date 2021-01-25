Washington State Parks is hiring for many different Park Ranger 1 positions across the state. Both permanent and seasonal positions are available.
Those in the Park Ranger 1 position have the responsibility to “protect, preserve and enhance Washignton’s state parks and natural resources” while also working to ensure the safety of visitors. According to a news release, Park Ranger 1’s are “limited-commission law enforcement officers,” which means they can issue non-traffic civil infraction notices.
The Ranger 1 position is a stepping-stone for those interested in a career as a park ranger. The monthly salary range is $3,446 - $4,509. The recruitment for these positions is open until filled, but it is in the best interest of candidates to submit their application materials by Jan. 29.
Successful candidates will be required to attend and pass a mandatory training in mid-May. This training will include certification in defensive tactics, basic first aid and adult/infant CPR (w/AED), radio communications, legal information and other duties and responsibilities specific to the role of a Park Ranger 1.
To learn more and apply visit bit.ly/3sJQ54p.
