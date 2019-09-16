U.S. Marine Chief Warrant Officer 3 (retired) David Howell, left, reenlists Navy Counselor 1st Class Derrick Wolf, from Brush Prairie, Wash., assigned to the Navy Recruiting Station Frederick, Navy Recruiting District Philadelphia, during the reenlistment ceremony. NRD Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, providing recruiting services from more than 30 recruiting stations with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)