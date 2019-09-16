190906-N-WF272-1001
U.S. Marine Chief Warrant Officer 3 (retired) David Howell, left, reenlists Navy Counselor 1st Class Derrick Wolf, from Brush Prairie, Wash., assigned to the Navy Recruiting Station Frederick, Navy Recruiting District Philadelphia, during the reenlistment ceremony. NRD Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, providing recruiting services from more than 30 recruiting stations with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

Navy Counselor 1st Class and Brush Prairie native Derrick Wolf (right) reenlisted for five more years of service in the United States Navy on Sept. 6 in Philadelphia. Wolf is a graduate of Heritage High School and joined the navy in 2005. He was previously stationed aboard the USS Gunston Hall, Assault Craft Unit Four, USS Carter Hall and NRD Portland. Wolf’s reenlisting officer was his close friend and mentor, USMC Chief Warrant Officer 3 (retired) David Howell.

 

 

