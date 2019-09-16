Navy Counselor 1st Class and Brush Prairie native Derrick Wolf (right) reenlisted for five more years of service in the United States Navy on Sept. 6 in Philadelphia. Wolf is a graduate of Heritage High School and joined the navy in 2005. He was previously stationed aboard the USS Gunston Hall, Assault Craft Unit Four, USS Carter Hall and NRD Portland. Wolf’s reenlisting officer was his close friend and mentor, USMC Chief Warrant Officer 3 (retired) David Howell.
