Impairment may have been a factor in a July 29 crash East of Battle Ground that left both drivers in the two-car crash in the hospital, according to law enforcement.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office provided an update July 31 on the collision that happened around 6:45 a.m. July 29 at the intersection of Northeast 199th Street and Northeast 167th Avenue. It identified the driver of an orange Mazda sedan involved in the accident as Tania Kohlman, 53, of Brush Prairie, and the driver of a blue Volkswagen sedan as Dennis Marchenko, 17, of Battle Ground.
According to the sheriff’s office, Kohlman was heading eastbound on Northeast 199th Street, colliding with the Marchenko’s vehicle that was heading southbound while his vehicle was in the intersection.
The damage to the vehicles indicated that Kohlman was going a “sustained speed” at the time of the collision.
In the update the sheriff’s office noted the first responding deputy witnessed Kohlman attempting to leave the scene and detained her. Kohlman did not cooperate with the initial investigation and the deputy observed signs of possible impairment, according to the update.
Kohlman was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and a warrant was authored for a blood sample to be examined by the state toxicology lab, according to the sheriff’s update. As of press deadline no formal charges had been filed against her pending lab analysis and completion of the investigation.
Upon arrival first responders found Marchenko unconscious and had suffered severe injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also transported to an area hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.