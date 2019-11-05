Washington State University Vancouver is slated to host the “Anatomy of a Public Health Crisis” panel discussion focusing on the measles outbreak in Clark County earlier this year.
From 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Dengerink Administration Building Room 110 on campus (14204 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver) panelists representing public health, health care communications and journalism will speak about the months-long outbreak of the communicable disease determined eliminated in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2000.
The free, public event will have panelists discussing the first 72 hours of the initial outbreak starting late last year, how the community stayed informed and lessons learned, according to a WSU Vancouver announcement about the panel. Panelists include Alan Melnick, county public health director and Clark County health officer, Debra Carnes, director of strategic communications at PeaceHealth, Wyatt Stayner, health staff writer at The Columbian and Lori Anderson, a WSU Vancouver student, the announcement stated. Oregon Public Broadcasting Southwest Washington bureau chief Molly Solomon will moderate the panel.
Parking is available at meters and in the Blue Daily pay lot for $4.
