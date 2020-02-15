Educational Service District 112 is seeking nominations for the 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year Award, with submissions due March 1, according to a release from the district.
The annual award is presented to an exceptional Southwest Washington teacher within ESD 112 and will be a candidate for the Washington State Teacher of the Year competition in September, the release stated. Last year the district’s regional teacher of the year took the top state honor — Camas School District Special Education Teacher Amy Campbell.
Campbell commented in the release that receiving Teacher of the Year recognition was “the highest honor of (her) career.”
“It has been a great opportunity for self-reflection, personal growth, and professional development,” Campbell stated in the release. “I now feel more prepared to take on teacher leadership roles and am excited to bring my experiences back to the classroom where all my future students will benefit.”
The release gave a list of criteria needed for successful nominees:
• Respect for their community.
• Knowledge in their field and guidance of students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence.
• Collaboration with colleagues, students, and families to create a school culture of respect and success.
• deliberate connection of the classroom and key stakeholders to foster a strong community at large.
• Demonstration of leadership and innovation inside and outside of the classroom walls that embodies lifelong learning.
• Self-expression in an engaging and effective way.
Nominations may be made through the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction at surveygizmo.com/s3/5412157/2021-Teacher-of-the-Year-Nomination.
— The Reflector
