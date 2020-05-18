Commemorate the 40th year since Mount St. Helens big eruption, hear first person stories about the mountain and create your own volcano hate from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 18 online at facebook.com/historymuseum/live. You do not need a Facebook account to participate. May 18 marks 40 years since the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. Also known as Lawetlat’la and Loowit, the mountain is a natural and cultural landmark with a storied history. The 1980 eruption was the most dramatic chapter in recent memory, abruptly changing the way we lived, worked, recreated, and thought about the mountain.
Leading up to this anniversary, Washington State Parks has collected stories from people who shared memories of their relationship with the mountain before, during and after the blast. The Mount St. Helens Visitors Center Oral History Project connected Interpretive Specialist Alysa Adams with people from near and far who contributed their stories and family photos. For the virtual 40thanniversary commemoration, we’re bringing together a group of locals who have deep connections to the area to share their stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.