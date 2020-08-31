Multiple fire departments responded to a fully-involved barn fire in the Duluth area west of Battle Ground, with two goats who were inside dead, Clark County Fire & Rescue reported Monday.
Shortly before 7 a.m. Aug. 31 CCFR was dispatched to the 2000 block of Northeast 209th Street to find a two-story barn/shop burning. The amount of fire required crews initially attacking the blaze from outside the building.
With no fire hydrants in the area, crews relied on water tender trucks to handle the fire, shuttling water from a quarter-mile away. CCFR received assistance from Clark County Fire District 6, Clark County Fire District 3 and the Vancouver Fire Department, with a total of 21 personnel responding to the fire.
Though there was living space on the second floor, no one was in the building at the time of the fire. Several animals were on the ground floor. Someone passing by the blaze rammed the barn door to allow several miniature stallions to escape which were corralled by the individual and saved.
Two goats were in pens in the barn and could not escape, dying in the fire.
CCFR is currently attempting to identify the passerby to thank the individual for their actions in saving several animals. The fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from CCFR crews.
