Clark County is seeking applicants to fill one open position on the Clean Water Commission. Terms for the position begin in January 2021 and end December 2023.
The nine-member advisory group makes recommendations to the Clark County Council about services, policies and financing needed to meet federal and state requirements for water quality and stormwater management.
Applicants to the commission can live anywhere within Clark County, and unincorporated area residents and people with analytical skills or experience with environmental issues are encouraged to apply.
The commission meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every other month, starting in January. Due to the pandemic, meetings are currently being held via WebEx video conference. Once in-person meetings resume, they will be held in conference room 698 in the Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.
The deadline to apply for the position is noon on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Interested residents must submit a letter and résumé to Jeff Schnabel, Clark County Clean Water Division, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666 or by email at cleanwater@clark.wa.gov.
