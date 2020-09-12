The second installment of 2020 property taxes are due Nov. 2 with statements provided next week, the Clark County Treasurer’s Office announced.
Though usually due on Oct. 31, though due to the date being on the weekend it is required by law to be the next weekday, the announcement noted. Payments postmarked by Nov. 2 will be considered on-time.
Payments can be made a number of ways:
• Online at clark.wa.gov/treasurer/payment-options (transaction fees for online payments may apply.) Online payments must be completed by midnight, Monday, Nov. 2, to avoid interest charges.
• By mail using a check or money order addressed to Clark County Treasurer, PO Box 35150, Seattle, WA 98124-5150 (cash should not be sent through the mail)
• Via check or money order using the specially marked secure dropbox at the Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver, first floor (cash payments may not be deposited in the dropbox)
In-person payments at the Clark County Public Service Center second floor Joint Services Lobby are still suspended until further notice.
Updates on tax deadlines and payment plans are available on the treasurer’s website (clark.wa.gov/treasurer or facebook.com/ClarkWaTreasury/.)
Taxpayers with questions about their property tax bill or payment options can contact the Clark County Treasurer’s Office at datamgmt@clark.wa.gov or (564) 397-2252.
Tax payments must be postmarked by Nov. 2, to avoid interest charges. Taxpayers are encouraged to use the return envelope and payment coupon provided with their statement to mail their payments.
Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper noted those who don’t receive a statement or need a new copy should visit her office’s website at clark.wa.gov/treasurer or call the office at (564) 397-2252.
